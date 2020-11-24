Hawaii man shoots himself in thigh at Lacey home

Stock Photo Getty Images

A 54-year old man was taken to the hospital on Saturday after shooting himself in the thigh.

Lacey Police showed up to a house around 6 P.M. to find the man in a bedroom, where a woman was attempting to tie a tourniquet around the wound. It’s not immediately clear how serious his injuries were.

The man is a Hawaii resident in town visiting family, according to Lacey Police Sgt. Shannon Barnes.

While it is illegal to fire a gun in the city of Lacey, Barnes doesn’t expect that prosecutors will press charges, adding that incidents like this (an “accidental firearm discharge”) happen once in a while, maybe once or twice per year, often while people are cleaning their guns.

“It’s not completely unheard of,” Barnes said.

While police took the 40 caliber gun into evidence, the man will be eligible to get it back, if he’s able to clear a police background check and doesn’t have any prior criminal history that would prohibit him from owning a gun.

“I think he’s pretty lucky,” Barnes said.

“It could have been a lot worse.”