Bicyclist injured, charged with DUI after hit-and-run near Roy

Stock photo Getty Images

A bicyclist was injured by a vehicle in a hit and run accident Wednesday evening on state Route 507 near Roy.

According to the Washington State Patrol’s incident summary, a vehicle was southbound when it hit the bicyclist who was parked on the right shoulder of SR 507.

The vehicle then continued driving south, according to the report.

Southbound SR 507 was blocked for about 2 1/2 hours in the aftermath.

The injured bicyclist was transported to Madigan Hospital and charged with driving under the influence.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The accident is under investigation.