Olympia City Council discussion of West Bay Yards on hold after appeal

West Bay Yards, a 478-unit mixed-use development proposal, was set to come before Olympia City Council Tuesday evening, but now that discussion has been delayed after a local environmental group filed an appeal.

Olympia Coalition Ecosystems Preservation, through the Seattle-based law firm of Bricklin & Newman LLP, has appealed to the hearings examiner the city’s state Environmental Policy Act determination.

The city issued its SEPA determination of non-significance in November, meaning that a more thorough environmental review known as an environmental impact statement would not be required.

Olympia Coalition disagrees, saying that the city should issue a determination of significance and that an environmental impact statement should be prepared, according to the appeal.

West Bay Yards has been proposed on the former Hardel Plywood site, which burned down 24 years ago.

“The Coalition’s mission and area of interest is directly affected by the proposed West Bay Yards project,” the appeal reads. “The coalition has been purchasing land and restoring natural forest and riparian environments adjacent to and nearby the West Bay Yards site for several years, including a parcel directly across West Bay Drive from the Hardel property. Development of the Hardel site as proposed directly threatens the Coalition’s ability to accomplish its mission.”

The Coalition goes on to raise concerns about sediment being disturbed, the clearing and grading of uplands, impervious surface development and the addition of numerous vehicle trips.

West Bay Yards spokesman Troy Nichols said the proposed project will help in ways that the vacant site doesn’t do now, such as handle stormwater and restore the shoreline.

He said that area of West Bay will be “better off for having West Bay Yards, not worse.”

Nichols also said the city of Olympia makes careful environmental determinations.

“They don’t make the determination willy nilly,” he said. “The staff is thorough and fair and they do a good job.”

Olympia City Council was set to vote Tuesday on a development agreement for West Bay Yards, a kind of guiding document for longterm, multi-phase projects.

If the city’s hearings examiner upholds the city’s SEPA determination, the development agreement would come before the council at a later date, said Leonard Bauer, deputy director of the city’s Community Planning and Development Department.