South Puget Sound Community College receives $2.5 million, largest gift in school history

South Puget Sound Community College has received a $2.5 million from the Bruno and Evelyne Betti Foundation, the largest gift in the school’s history.

The gift will go toward the college’s professional technical degree programs, such as automotive and welding, as well as health care programs in the college’s Dr. Angela Bowen Center for Health Education.

The Betti gift directs $1.5 million to be used as an endowed scholarship to support professional technical students at SPSCC. The gift also directs $1 million toward developing a new nursing simulation space in the Dr. Angela Bowen Center for Health Education.

SPSCC will rename Building 16 the Bruno & Evelyne Betti Automotive & Welding Center and will name the second floor of the Bowen Center the Bruno & Evelyne Betti Healthcare Simulation Lab

—Rolf Boone

