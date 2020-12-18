Fire on Frederick St. N.E. causes extensive damage, minor injuries

Olympia firefighters work on a house fire on the 400 Block of Frederick Street Northeast early Friday morning. All three occupants and a pet managed to escape the blaze with only one suffering minor burns, but the home had an estimated $200,000 in damage. Courtesy of Olympia Fire Department

Olympia firefighters responded to a house fire on the 400 block of Frederick Street Northeast in Olympia just after midnight Friday morning.

The first engine arrived at the scene at 12:09 a.m. – just 6 minutes after first being dispatched, according to a news release. The first emergency calls about the fire came from concerned neighbors as all occupants in the home escaped outside, the release read.

One occupant reportedly told first responders that he awoke to his bed on fire.

Three adults and a pet were displaced by the blaze, and one female tenant was treated at the scene for minor burns, the fire department release read. The displaced tenants have been connected with the Red Cross for support, according to the release.

Firefighters knocked back the fire quickly but it already had caused extensive damage, estimated at $200,000, the release read. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. However, the tenants reportedly told investigators that home did not have a working smoke detector.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In all, four fire engines, one ladder truck, two fire medics and a Battalion Chief responded to the blaze.