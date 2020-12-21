Man found dead in homeless encampment near Wheeler Avenue, Olympia police say

Stock photo Getty Images

A man was found dead Monday afternoon in a homeless encampment near Wheeler Avenue, according to Olympia police.

Patrol officers, detectives and representatives of the Thurston County Coroner’s Office responded to Eastside Street Southeast and Wheeler Avenue Southeast about 2 p.m. after a report of a body being found, Lt. Paul Lower said.

A preliminary investigation has not found any obvious signs of foul play, he said.

A neighboring camper hadn’t seen the man in a couple of days, so the camper checked on the man and found him dead, Lower said.

The man was thought to be in his 30, he said.

