Olympia man accused of indecent exposure after incident outside Lacey area laundromat

A 31-year-old Olympia man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and other crimes after an incident outside a Lacey area laundromat on Tuesday.

The man was set to appear in Thurston County Superior Court on Wednesday, court records show.

The records provide the following account:

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 7200 block of Martin Way East on Tuesday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her butt and attempted to rub his penis on her. The man was later detained in a 7-Eleven parking lot at Martin Way East and Hensley Road Northeast.

The 35-year-old woman said she had exited a laundromat in the area, and was walking east on the strip mall sidewalk, when the man passed her, then grabbed her butt, then began following her. She entered a massage business to get help, but the man followed and was “right up on me,” she said.

When she turned around, the man attempted to touch her with his erect penis. She began to scream and call police and he left the building.

The woman later identified the man after he had been detained in the parking lot, saying she was 100 percent sure it was the same man who had assaulted her. The man denied any wrongdoing, although he has a previous conviction for the same crime, court records show.

The man was booked on suspicion of indecent exposure with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.