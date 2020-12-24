Thurston County adds 64 COVID-19 cases, overall total inches closer to 4,500

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 64 on Thursday, giving the county 141 cases for the week and an overall total of 4,495, new county health data show.

Of the overall total, 3,700 people have recovered or are recovering, 278 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness and 52 have died, including two on Wednesday: a woman in her 90s and a man in his 80s.

Data on the recovered/recovering and the number of hospitalized has only recently been updated due to reporting delays from the state Department of Health, a county spokeswoman said.

The number of current COVID-19 outbreaks at area congregate care settings has fallen sharply in recent days, from 18 earlier in the week to nine as of Thursday.

That decline was due to a change in how DOH defines an outbreak of the virus.

As for how the county is doing under the governor’s COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard, cases remain elevated at 253.0 per 100,000 population over the previous two weeks as of Tuesday night, the data show. The goal is to have 25 or fewer cases over the same period.

IN THE REGION

▪ Pierce County on Thursday announced 399 new cases and two new deaths, two men in their 70s from Tacoma. The county has reported 23,795 cases and 280 deaths.

▪ Lewis County reported 33 new cases and no new deaths on Thursday for a total of 2,000 cases and 21 deaths.

▪ Grays Harbor County announced 21 new cases Tuesday night, giving the county 1,697 cases with 21 deaths.

▪ Mason County reported 14 additional cases on Wednesday for a total of 1,139 with 15 deaths.

AROUND THE STATE, NATION AND WORLD

The state Department of Health has reported 230,202 confirmed and probable cases and 3,162 deaths as of Wednesday.

In the U.S., 18.6 million cases have been reported as of Thursday with 328,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The U.S., Brazil, India and Mexico are the only countries in the world to report 100,000 or more deaths tied to the virus, the data show.

Globally, more than 79 million cases have been reported and 1.739 million people have died as of Thursday, the data show.