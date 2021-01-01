Sixth inmate dies from COVID-19, Department of Corrections says

A sixth inmate has died from COVID-19, the Tumwater-based state Department of Corrections announced.

The unidentified inmate was incarcerated at Airway Heights Corrections Center in Spokane County, then died on Dec. 26 at a local health care facility due to the virus, according to the state.

It’s the second COVID-19-related death at Airway Heights.

To date, 1,432 inmates have tested positive for the virus at Airway Heights, DOC data show. That’s the most of any corrections center in the state.

DOC officials say Airway Heights continues to place living units on quarantine in an effort to limit transmission among the incarcerated population.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases statewide is 1,959 as of Thursday.

A 62-year-old correctional officer at a prison in Aberdeen died from COVID-19-related complications on Tuesday. Among state corrections staff there have been 824 cases as of Thursday, DOC data show.