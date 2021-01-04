These Thurston County roads are closed due to flooding, trees falling into power lines

Water from nearby Scatter Creek and the Chehalis River begin to fill area pasture land and roads near Rochester on Sunday after heavy weekend rainstorms inundated the region. sbloom@theolympian.com

A number of Thurston County roads were closed Monday morning because of urban flooding tied to weekend rain and other problems.

Thurston County Public Works, via social media, identified the following closures:

▪ Case Road Southwest is closed between Maytown Road Southwest & 113th Avenue Southwest.

▪ 110th Avenue Southwest is closed between Littlerock Road Southwest and Delphi Road Southwest.

▪ Independence Road Southwest is closed between Marble Street Southwest and the county line.

County officials also said trees falling into power lines has closed Tilley Road South between 140th Avenue Southwest and Maytown Road Southwest.