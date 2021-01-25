Local

1 in custody after exchange of gunfire in west Olympia Saturday night

A 22-year-old man is in custody and Olympia police continue to investigate after an exchange of gunfire in west Olympia Saturday night, police say.
A 22-year-old man is in custody and Olympia police continue to investigate after an exchange of gunfire in west Olympia Saturday night, police say. Getty Images

A 22-year-old man is in custody and Olympia police continue to investigate after an exchange of gunfire in west Olympia Saturday night, police say.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Evergreen Park Drive Southwest after multiple 911 calls about gunshots, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Once there, the police investigation uncovered the following:

A transaction over firearm parts near a hotel in the area turned into a robbery between buyer and seller. The robbery victim then alerted an acquaintance who had a room at the hotel, then the two men chased after a vehicle leaving the area.

One of those men, 22, fired his gun at the vehicle and someone inside the vehicle fired back, Lower said.

The police investigation led them to a hotel room where they recovered a firearm and drug-related paraphernalia, he said.

The suspects who fled in the vehicle are thought to be in their late teens to early 20s, Lower said.

The 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver while armed.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service