1 in custody after exchange of gunfire in west Olympia Saturday night

A 22-year-old man is in custody and Olympia police continue to investigate after an exchange of gunfire in west Olympia Saturday night, police say. Getty Images

A 22-year-old man is in custody and Olympia police continue to investigate after an exchange of gunfire in west Olympia Saturday night, police say.

About 8 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Evergreen Park Drive Southwest after multiple 911 calls about gunshots, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Once there, the police investigation uncovered the following:

A transaction over firearm parts near a hotel in the area turned into a robbery between buyer and seller. The robbery victim then alerted an acquaintance who had a room at the hotel, then the two men chased after a vehicle leaving the area.

One of those men, 22, fired his gun at the vehicle and someone inside the vehicle fired back, Lower said.

The police investigation led them to a hotel room where they recovered a firearm and drug-related paraphernalia, he said.

The suspects who fled in the vehicle are thought to be in their late teens to early 20s, Lower said.

The 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon and two counts of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver while armed.