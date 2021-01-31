Daughter accused of killing her mother, Thurston County deputies say

Stock photo Getty Images

A 47-year-old woman is accused of killing her mother, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman has been booked into the Thurston County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

About 12:20 p.m. Friday, deputies were dispatched to the 5000 block of Sleater-Kinney Road Northeast after the woman called to say that her mother was injured and bleeding. She provided no other details, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the residence and found a woman, 72, dead with multiple stab wounds. The victim and her daughter were the only people home at the time of the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman’s name is not being released until she has appeared in court.