Lacey police looking for male suspect after robbery outside McDonald’s Sunday night

Lacey police are looking for a robbery suspect following an incident outside a McDonald’s restaurant Sunday night.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast about 9:15 p.m. That’s where they learned an employee, who was outside the business at the time, had been robbed, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said Monday.

Two men approached the worker and asked for a cigarette and then walked away, Barnes said. Then one of those men returned and possibly threatened the man at gunpoint, although the weapon remained concealed in his pocket, she said.

The man stole an undisclosed amount of money from the victim, Barnes said.

The employee then reportedly heard gunshots after re-entering the business, although police found no evidence of shots being fired.

A K-9 search also was unsuccessful, she said.

The suspect is described as an older man, 5-foot-9, who was last seen wearing a blue-black jacket and who had a black mask wrapped around his head.

Barnes thinks the man was wearing a neck gaiter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call South Sound Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or Lacey police at 360-459-4333.