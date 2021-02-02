How wet was January in the Olympia area? Let’s just say it cracked the top ten

More than 12 inches of rain fell in the Olympia area last month, making it the ninth wettest January on record, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Still, that 12.22 inches of rain was about four inches ahead of normal for the month, and February is already shaping up to possibly exceed its typical total of 5.27 inches.

By about 3 p.m. Monday, 0.68 inches of rain had already fallen here on the first day of the new month, said Dana Felton, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The wettest January on record is likely to raise eyebrows even among the heartiest of rain lovers.

In January 1953, nearly 20 inches of rain — 19.84 inches — fell here to set the record, Felton said.

Brace yourselves, web footers: It rained on 29 of 31 days that month, he said.

Although February rainfall appears to be well on its way to exceeding its typical monthly total, Felton said that after Tuesday the Olympia area forecast calls for a drier pattern over the next five days.

Daytime temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s, he said.