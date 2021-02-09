Overnight standoff in Thurston County ends peacefully

A man accused of domestic violence finally surrendered to authorities early Tuesday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and felony harassment. The victim was his mother, Lt. Cameron Simper said Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of 36th Avenue Northeast about midnight after a report of domestic violence. The son, who was armed with a knife, then refused to exit the residence and barricaded himself inside, Simper said.

In addition to deputies, a crisis negotiation team and Thurston County SWAT also responded to the scene. The man finally surrendered about 4 a.m., Simper said.

That area of 36th Avenue was closed during the standoff, he said.