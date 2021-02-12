‘Resignation now, or else.’ Fire employee threatened City Council member, WA police say

Seattle police said they traced threatening emails sent to a City Council member back to a Fire Department employee, who is now accused of computer trespass, cyberstalking and identity theft. TNS

An employee at a Washington fire department was arrested in connection with threats emailed to a Seattle City Council member earlier this year, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

The release did not identify the employee or the council member who received the threats. However, council member Kshama Sawant called for an investigation last month after she received emailed threats from a fire department address, a news release from the City Council says.

Sawant, who represents Central Seattle, asked city officials to investigate after emails she received, beginning Dec. 17, 2020, became “increasingly threatening,” according to the council’s release.

“The most ominous of these emails arrived ... January 18, titled, ‘Time to announce your expiration,’ and concluding, ‘The time is here, and you will not have a place after tomorrow councilwoman. Announce your resignation now, or else,’” Sawant said in the release. “Prior emails from this same account said, ‘If you don’t willing leave [sic], we will make that decision for you by any means necessary,’ and, ‘If you need help leaving, try jumping head first off the top floor of your building. I’ll even come push you.’”

Officers arrested a 42-year-old Seattle Fire Department employee Friday after initially investigating a different employee for the incident, the police release said. The initial investigation led police to the second employee, who was booked into the King County Jail on charges of cyberstalking, identity theft and computer trespass, according to the release.

The first employee was eliminated as a suspect.

Detectives have also investigated “other unrelated threats against elected officials,” according to the release. A case where another council member received threats was forwarded to the city attorney’s office in December, the release said.

“The Seattle Police Department will fully investigate any threat made against any public official and will work with prosecutors to ensure they are held responsible,” the release said.