Deaths for March 3
Bloomfield, Nancy Ellen, 87, Shelton, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Danziger, Mildred, 95, Lacey, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Bonaventure of Lacey. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Emsley, Frances H., 84, Cosmopolis, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Erdahl, Rock L., 64, Hoodsport, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lauber, Lila, 95, Lacey, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Lavender, Paulette J., 68, Shelton, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
McGrath, Carolyn Eileen, 71, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Norris, Billie Ruth, 84, Olympia, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Aberdeen. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Sutter, John R., 78, Shelton, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Tuller, Arvel, 78, Oakville, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Wolf, Susan R., 68, Shelton, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
