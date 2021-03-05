Local

The Nisqually River bridge is set to be cleaned. This is what it means for I-5 traffic

Your trip across the Nisqually Bridge could be slower than usual the next two weekends because of annual bridge cleaning, according to the state Department of Transportation. Washington state Department of Transportation Courtesy

The annual cleaning of the Nisqually River bridge takes place over the next two weekends, which means traffic might be delayed in the area, according to the state Department of Transportation.

If you’re headed north this weekend, I-5 near the bridge will be reduced to two lanes from 6-10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

If you’re headed south the weekend of March 13-14, the freeway also will be reduced to two lanes during the same times.

WSDOT officials ask that motorists travel early or postpone travel into the afternoon, add extra time and consider consolidating or eliminating discretionary trips.

Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
