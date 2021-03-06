One dead after being hit by car on I-5 near Maytown Road in Thurston County

A 68-year-old Lynnwood man died after being struck by a car on Interstate 5 in Thurston County on Friday night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:21 p.m., a Washington State Patrol press memo said.

A disabled vehicle was stopped and blocking traffic in the left lane of I-5 near Maytown Road, south of Olympia, WSP Trooper Ryan Burke said.

The driver got out of the car, before a car driving in the left lane struck the disabled vehicle and the driver, a State Patrol news memo said.

The force of the crash pushed the disabled vehicle into the barriers and eventually into the right lane. Both vehicles were totaled, the memo said.

The other driver, a 22-year-old man, was not charged.

A portion of I-5 was blocked for almost four hours, the memo said.