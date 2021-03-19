Fire on East Bay Drive Southeast burns Tom’s Outboard, injures one person

Olympia firefighters and police responded to a commercial fire at Tom’s Outboard on East Bay Drive Southeast at around 1:30 a.m. Friday. One person, found at the scene, suffered minor burn injuries. Courtesy of Olympia Fire Department

A fire at an Olympia boat repair shop on East Bay Drive Northeast injured one person early Friday morning.

Olympia firefighters and police responded to the fire at Tom’s Outboard around 1:30 a.m. and closed all intersections around the store until 5:30 a.m., said Olympia Fire’s assistant chief of operations Kevin Bossard.

First responders transported one person with minor burns to an area hospital but he has since been released, Bossard said.

Olympia Fore Dept is operating at a commercial fire at 221 East Bay Dr NE. pic.twitter.com/jVFutIplgs — Olympia Fire Dept. (@OlyFireDept) March 19, 2021

The fire started near some storage containers before extending to the main building, Bossard said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

In all, 12 units responded to the blaze and no firefighters were injured, he said.

Bossard said investigators are still reviewing the scene with help from an excavator with the Olympia public works department. He said the extent of the damage is still uncertain, but the owner told first responders the business is worth about $500,000.