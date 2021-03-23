Tumwater City Council appoints Jefferson to fill vacant council seat

Angela Jefferson, shown here with Mayor Pete Kmet, is the newest member of Tumwater City Council after the council voted to unanimously appoint her to the position No. 2 seat left vacant by Tom Oliva, who resigned Feb. 17. Courtesy

Angela Jefferson is the newest member of Tumwater City Council after the council voted to unanimously appoint her to the position No. 2 seat left vacant by Tom Oliva, who resigned Feb. 17.

Seven applicants, including Jefferson, were interviewed over the weekend, the city announced. Jefferson signed the oath of office on Monday and will be sworn in during a special City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. today (Tuesday).

“This was an impressive set of candidates from which to choose a new council member,” Mayor Pete Kmet said in a statement. “Angela Jefferson was selected in a unanimous vote by the City Council. She brings valuable perspectives from her work and life experiences as a military veteran, community advocate, and local business owner. We think Angela is a great addition to the City Council.”

Jefferson retired from the Army after a 25-year military career as a combat veteran, according to a news release. She has a master’s degree and worked in human resources during her military service and as a civilian. Jefferson moved to Washington state in 2003 and has lived in Tumwater for the past four years, the news release reads.

“Tumwater is now my hometown. It is a beautiful place to live and work, and I want to do my part to keep it great,” said Jefferson in a statement.

Jefferson previously served on the Tumwater Planning and Historic Preservation Commissions, and the Lacey Parks and Recreation Commission.

Jefferson’s appointment to the City Council is effective through the November 2021 general election, at which time the seat will be up for election.