Peeps are back, and so is Olympia Timberland Library’s beloved literary diorama contest

The Peeple’s Choice winner in last year’s Olympia Timberland Library literary diorama contest was Sarah Segall’s “True Peep-Grit,” based on “True Grit” and featuring cacti made of pickles and real pinto beans over a battery-operated campfire. Courtesy of Olympia Timberland Library

Even for Peeps, 2020 was a rough year: The colorful candy critters, most often shaped like chicks or bunnies, disappeared for months.

But the iconic confections, unavailable due to pandemic production issues, are back, and so is the Olympia Timberland Library’s Peep Into my Favorite Book diorama contest — the 10th edition of which is underway online.

That’s good news not only for the sweet-toothed but also for those who are cheered by the crafty possibilities of marshmallow figures.

Sarah Segall, who won last year’s Peeps diorama contest, put it this way: “The world needs Peeps right now.”

The virtual format, which started last year, inspired new rules. Winners are “Peeple’s Choice,” as the pun-loving Peepsters at the library call it, and contestants need only submit a photo of their dioramas, meaning that glue isn’t necessary.

“It’s a little more casual,” said Lacey librarian Kelsey Smith, who started the contest when she worked at the Olympia branch. “You can do an arrangement using things you already have in your house.”

A stranger twist: Dioramas no longer need to include actual Peeps, a change instituted last year since only limited and essential shopping trips were allowed.

The library’s Emmy Vineberg, who’s been running the contest for the past several years, came up with the idea to encourage entrants to draw pictures of Peeps, and some did that.

But the most unusual Peep representation last year was a snowman-like figure built of marshmallows by Twana Beedle, now 9 and in third grade at Boston Harbor Elementary.

Beedle finished third in the Peeple’s Choice voting with “Save the Fish From the Tornado,” inspired by the book “Hilde Cracks the Case: Tornado Hits.” It also featured Goldfish crackers and a sun made from a plastic egg illuminated by a battery-powered candle.

Segall’s “True Peep-Grit,” loosely based on Charles Portis’ 1968 “True Grit,” included a battery-operated campfire warming real pinto beans, as well as pickle cacti and elaborately costumed Peeps figures.

Last year’s second-place finisher, Ethan Shaw, now 5 and in kindergarten at Southside School in Shelton, mixed Lego bricks, paper towels and other found objects with Peeps bunnies for his diorama, “Peeps Love Tacos 2,” inspired by the book “Dragons Love Tacos 2.”

Both participation and creativity were abundant in 2020, Smith and Vineberg agreed.

“It was hard at this time last year,” Smith told The Olympian. “Everybody was at home, and it gave people a group activity and a way to connect with other people in their library community.”

“Those were some dark, uncertain days,” Segall told The Olympian. “I certainly needed the Peep diversion and to see the community finding ways to continue being a community. Timberland has always been the heart of so much of that.”

Peep Into My Favorite Book