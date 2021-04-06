Body of missing woman found near Oakville

The body of a missing woman was recovered from a sunken vehicle in the Chehalis River near Oakville Monday. Courtesy of Grays Harbor Sheriff's Office

The body of a missing woman was recovered from a sunken vehicle in the Chehalis River near Oakville on Monday.

The victim, 45-year-old Sabrina Lynn Cole, had been missing since March 20.

Her body was recovered after the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office received information from volunteer searchers on Saturday that they’d located what they believed to be a car in the Chehalis River down river from the Elma Gate Road West boat launch in Oakville, according to a press release.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife went to the site and used an underwater camera to locate the vehicle in the river and confirm it was registered to Cole. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office dive team was contacted and went to the scene but were unable to send divers into the river because of water conditions and a lack of resources at that time, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office dive team, Olympic Mountain Search and Rescue, WSDFW, Chehalis Tribal Police and the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s went to the site Monday to attempt to recover the vehicle, and Pierce County divers were able to attach tow lines and remove the vehicle from the river about noon.

Cole’s body was found in the vehicle, according to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office will work with the coroner’s office to determine a cause of death and will work with the Chehalis Tribal Police Department to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office at 360-249-3711.