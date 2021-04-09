Lacey woman sentenced for sexual misconduct while working at Green Hill School

A former Green Hill School employee has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a sexually explicit phone conversation with an inmate in 2017.

Samantha N. Washington, 31, of Lacey pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, and was sentenced to 30 days of incarceration, with credit for 30 days served via electronic home monitoring, and 12 months of community custody. She also was required to pay $600 in court fees and complete a psychosexual evaluation.

Washington was initially charged with first-degree custodial sexual misconduct in 2018 after the Washington State Patrol received a referral regarding possible sexual misconduct at Green Hill School, a facility in Chehalis that provides older males sentenced to juvenile rehabilitation treatment with education and vocational training.

When first questioned by investigators about the sexual encounter described in the phone conversation, Washington reportedly claimed that the conversation was “fantasy,” according to the affidavit of probable cause, but was unable to provide further explanation when questioned further.

In total, 11 different trial dates were scheduled and stricken between October 2018 and November 2020. On Nov. 16, the day before her last scheduled trial date, Washington entered a guilty plea to amended charges.

“My client committed the crime,” said Washington’s attorney, Richard Woodrow, but he added that the victim, who was 20 at the time of the incident, had indicated in written statements to both Woodrow and Prosecutor Jonathan Meyer “that he didn’t feel like he was a victim in this case and he would do everything he could not to testify.”

Washington additionally “assisted law enforcement” regarding “other incidents” at Green Hill School, Woodrow said.

Washington was the third former Green Hill employee charged for sexual misconduct at the facility between January 2016 and June 2018.

“We hold our staff to the highest standards and have zero tolerance for sexual abuse,” said a spokesperson for the Washington state Department of Children, Youth and Families, which manages Green Hill School. “Anytime these allegations are brought to our attention, we take them very seriously, work with our local law enforcement and cooperate fully.”

But former residents have claimed that many Green Hill staff members, medical staff, visiting teachers and even other residents have contributed to ongoing sexual abuse of Green Hill inmates.Twelve of these former residents are named as plaintiffs in ongoing civil lawsuits against the state and the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) over allegations of sexual abuse at Green Hill School between 1976 and 2008.

The civil cases, initially filed with five plaintiffs in 2009, argue that the state of Washington and the DSHS were negligent in their supervision of employees and protection of children in their care.

The Department of Children, Youth and Families declined to comment on the pending litigation, but stated that current staff members receive ongoing training related to the Prison Rape Elimination Act and that youths are informed of their rights regarding sexual safety and are provided “safe reporting channels and protection from any retaliation.”