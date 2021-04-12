6 more catalytic converter thefts reported in early April, Olympia police say

Six more catalytic converters — a device used to control exhaust emissions — were reported stolen in early April, according to an update from Olympia police on criminal activity in the city through April 7.

Five of the devices were taken from Ford Econoline vehicles, plus one more was removed from a 2007 Toyota Prius.

The thefts are just another in a long line of stolen catalytic converters that have been reported here and throughout the region. The devices are coveted by thieves because they contain precious metals that can be resold.

More than 40 of the devices have been stolen since the beginning of the year in Olympia.

Police have repeatedly urged car owners in recent weeks to park their vehicles in a garage, if possible.

Olympia police also reported:

▪ Two robberies. In one case, the victim was punched in the nose after following suspects who stole two full displays of candy. In the other case, a man held a knife while a women emptied the victim’s pockets and stole a cell phone, a light and charging cords, according to police.

▪ Seven bicycle thefts. Four were in a fenced courtyard, two were stolen from a car impounded in a commercial lot and one was stolen from a front porch.