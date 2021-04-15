Rainier, Yelm, Tenino schools expand in-person learning to 4 days; Tumwater in May

Rainier, Tenino and Yelm school districts have either expanded in-person learning opportunities or are about to after Gov. Jay Inslee, citing federal COVID-19 guidelines, recently reduced social distancing requirements in classrooms to three feet from six feet.

Tumwater School District also is aiming to expand in-person learning during the first week in May, Superintendent Sean Dotson explained in a message to families on Wednesday.

“I understand that this may not seem fast enough for some families, and may also cause others to consider whether their child will continue in-person,” Dotson said. “I appreciate and respect that each family in our district is in a unique situation and our schools will continue to work with you to do what is best for your child.”

Spokeswoman Laurie Wiedenmeyer added that the first week of May is the goal to expand in-person learning, but is not a firm date.

Olympia and North Thurston Public Schools have yet to announce plans for expanded in-person learning.

“Our school district is currently reviewing this new guidance and how it might impact in-person learning this spring, but no decisions have been made yet,” Olympia School District officials said in a message to families on April 1.

The four-days-a week, in-person expansion plans for Rainier, Tenino and Yelm.

▪ Rainier expanded in-person learning to grades K-2 on Tuesday.

▪ Tenino is set to expand in-person learning to grades K-5 on April 26 and grades 6-8 on May 3. Grades 9-12 is still to be determined.

▪ Yelm: Grades K-2, 6, 9 and 12 will expand April 22. Grades 3-5, 7-8, 10-11 will start May 6.

Check back for updates to this story.