Lacey City Council still open to helping residents after taking a pass on hazard pay

After multiple appearances by Lacey Fred Meyer workers, urging the City Council to enact a hazard pay ordinance, the council finally discussed the topic at its Thursday work session.

And quickly threw cold water on the idea.

If approved by the council, the ordinance would have increased the hourly wage of certain grocery store workers as a kind of incentive for being on the front lines of the pandemic. Similar ordinances have been approved in Seattle, and more recently, Olympia.

Although council members Carolyn Cox and Michael Steadman voiced support for the idea, a majority of council members did not, saying hazard pay would help only a subset of Lacey workers, but no one else.

“There’s a fundamental fairness issue here,” said Councilman Lenny Greenstein. “People working in a smaller store, or a convenience store or a drug store have the same exposure to the virus. I don’t believe it’s our place to pick winners and losers.”

But instead of hazard pay, what if the city were to broaden the idea and help more residents? That was suggested by Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt, who added that the city could possibly take advantage of its portion of the American Rescue Plan Act.

Under the act, the city is set to receive $11.45 million.

Cox said she could get behind that idea as well, using some of the money to help people with rent and to help essential workers, while using a larger share of the money for permanent supportive housing.

“The last thing we need is more people falling into homelessness,” she said.

Mayor Andy Ryder agreed, adding that it makes no sense to talk about stuff on the margins like hazard pay when people are living next to the freeway.

“To see so many in these unhoused camps is an absolute disgrace,” he said. “It’s the most inhumane thing I’ve seen with no plan to address it.”

Ryder added: “I’m much better prepared for that scenario than hazard pay for a subset of Lacey workers.”