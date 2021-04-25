Puyallup man hurt after rollover crash in Grays Harbor County

A Puyallup man, 31, was injured and taken to an Elma hospital after a rollover crash Saturday evening in Grays Harbor County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers says that speed, as well as drugs or alcohol, are believed to be factors in the crash.

About 5:10 p.m. Saturday, the man was headed east on U.S. Highway 12 in a 2011 Subaru Forester, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers say he took the exit to the town of Elma at an “unsafe speed,” and the vehicle left the road, rolled and came to a stop on its side.

The injured driver was taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma.