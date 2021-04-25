Local

Puyallup man hurt after rollover crash in Grays Harbor County

A Puyallup man, 31, was injured and taken to an Elma hospital after a rollover crash Saturday evening in Grays Harbor County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers says that speed, as well as drugs or alcohol, are believed to be factors in the crash.

About 5:10 p.m. Saturday, the man was headed east on U.S. Highway 12 in a 2011 Subaru Forester, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers say he took the exit to the town of Elma at an “unsafe speed,” and the vehicle left the road, rolled and came to a stop on its side.

The injured driver was taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma.

Profile Image of Rolf Boone
Rolf Boone
Rolf has worked at The Olympian since August 2005. He covers breaking news, the city of Lacey and business for the paper. Rolf graduated from The Evergreen State College in 1990.
