Olympia interim police chief up for job in Arizona

Deputy Chief Aaron Jelcick, right, speaks about Officer Robert Beckwell’s 26 years of service in the Olympia Police Department in the City Council Chambers on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. esnodgrass@theolympian.om

Olympia’s long-delayed police chief search took yet another surprise twist this week.

Three finalists remain in contention, including Interim Chief Aaron Jelcick, who has led Olympia Police Department on a temporary basis since 2019.

But Olympia is not the only city considering him for its top law enforcement job.

According to an article in the Arizona Republic on Monday, Jelcick is one of six finalists in contention to lead the police department in the city of Surprise, Arizona.

City officials in Surprise, a city of about 141,000 people situated approximately 20 miles northwest of Phoenix, told the Arizona Republic that they expect to name a new police chief by the end of May.

Olympia first paused its search on March 26, just hours after it began, after an incident surfaced about one finalist, Derrick Turner, who had been reprimanded at a previous job in Michigan after grabbing a man by the throat. After some city council members called on city manager Jay Burney to postpone the search process until two commissions tasked with re-imagining public safety are completed, he delayed the search until the end of 2021.

Jelcick was not available for comment on Wednesday.

In response to an inquiry from The Olympian, city spokesperson Kellie Purce Braseth confirmed that the city was aware of Jelcick’s candidacy for the job in Surprise, and it didn’t affect his standing for the top job in Olympia.

“If he is selected and chooses to accept the position in Arizona, we would miss him greatly because he’s a great guy and he’s contributed much to the City,” Braseth said.

“We want him to be happy. But we will cross that bridge only if we come to it.”