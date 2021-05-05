Thurston County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 27 more cases on Wednesday

Two women have died and 27 more COVID-19 cases were announced Wednesday by Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

The two new deaths — a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 60s — increased the overall number of deaths to 83, the data show.

Wednesday’s new cases now gives the county 69 cases for the week. Cases have been rising steadily in recent weeks, including last week when the county reported 318 cases, the highest one-week total since mid-January.

Cases peaked in December at 1,645, then fell over the ensuing months to a low of 589 in March, county data show. But in April, cases rose again to 981.

The overall number of cases in the county to date is just shy of 9,000 at 8,996. Of those, 8,128 people have recovered or are recovering from the virus and 539 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness.

The county is also still reporting four COVID-19 outbreaks at an adult family home, a nursing home, congregate housing and supported living, and is reporting three outbreaks at area schools.

The data show that Olympia School District has had two outbreaks this month, while Yelm Community Schools has had one in May.

The county defines an outbreak at a non-health care facility like this: “Two or more confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases with at least one case classified as confirmed, and at least two of the cases have symptom onset dates within 14 days of each other, and plausible epidemiological evidence of transmission in a shared location other than a household is observed.”

The following county zip codes showed an increase in cases this week from last: 98501, 98502, 98503, 98506, 98512, 98513, 98516, 98576, 98579, 98589 and 98597.

Check back for updates to this story.