Local “Mud is Life” interactive gallery showcases the underlying beauty of the Deschutes Estuary May 11, 2021 12:56 PM

University of Washington landscape architecture students Alanna Matteson, Danielle Dolbow and Zoe Kasperzyk add some of the nearly 190 squares to their community mud quilt project titled “Mud Is Life” at Olympia's Percival Waterfront Pavilion.