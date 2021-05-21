Local

Here are the candidates who filed for office in Pierce County elections

Pierce County closed its candidate filing Friday afternoon.

As of 4:30 p.m., 330 candidates have filed to run for office in the August primary to reach November ballots across Pierce County.

Last day for a candidate to withdraw their filing is 4:30 p.m. May 24.

Tacoma

Mayor

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 4

City Council Pos. 5

City Council Pos. 6 — At Large

Port of Tacoma Commission Pos. 1

Port of Tacoma Commission Pos. 2

Port of Tacoma Commission Pos. 4

Civil Service Commission Pos. 1

Civil Service Commission Pos. 2

Auburn

Mayor

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 4

City Council Pos. 6

Buckley

Mayor

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 3

City Council Pos. 7

Bonney Lake

Mayor

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 3

City Council Pos. 6

City Council Pos. 7

Carbonado

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

Eatonville

Mayor

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

Edgewood

City Council Pos. 3

City Council Pos. 4

City Council Pos. 5

City Council Pos. 6

DuPont

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 3

City Council Pos. 7

Fife

City Council Pos. 3

City Council Pos. 6

City Council Pos. 7

Fircrest

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 6

City Council Pos. 7

Gig Harbor

Mayor

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 3

City Council Pos. 7

Lakewood

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 3

City Council Pos. 5

Milton

Mayor

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 3

City Council Pos. 4

City Council Pos. 5

Orting

Mayor

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 3

City Council Pos. 7

Pacific

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 4

City Council Pos. 5

City Council Pos. 7

Puyallup

City Council District 1 Pos. 2

City Council District 2 Pos. 2

City Council District 3 Pos. 2

Roy

Mayor

Ruston

Mayor

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 4

South Prairie

Mayor

City Council Pos. 1

Steilacoom

Mayor

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 3

Sumner

Mayor

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 3

University Place

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 3

City Council Pos. 4

City Council Pos. 5

Wilkeson

Mayor

City Council Pos. 1

City Council Pos. 2

City Council Pos. 3

School Districts

Tacoma School Board Pos. 2

Tacoma School Board Pos. 3

Tacoma School Board Pos. 4

Tacoma School Board Pos. 5

Steilacoom Historical School Board Pos. 1

Steilacoom Historical School Board Pos. 2

Steilacoom Historical School Board Pos. 3

Yelm School Board Pos. 1

Yelm School Board Pos. 4

Puyallup School Board Pos. 1

Puyallup School Board Pos. 4

Carbonado School Board Pos. 1

Carbonado School Board Pos. 2

University Place School Board Pos. 1

University Place School Board Pos. 2

Sumner-Bonney Lake School Board Pos. 1

Sumner-Bonney Lake School Board Pos. 5

Dieringer School Board Pos. 1

Dieringer School Board Pos. 3

Dieringer School Board Pos. 4

Orting School Board Pos. 1

Orting School Board Pos. 2

Clover Park School Board Pos. 3

Clover Park School Board Pos. 4

Peninsula School Board Pos. 2

Peninsula School Board Pos. 5

Franklin Pierce School Board Pos. 2

Franklin Pierce School Board Pos. 3

Franklin Pierce School Board Pos. 5

Bethel School Board Pos. 1

Bethel School Board Pos. 3

Bethel School Board Pos. 4

Eatonville School Board Pos. 2

Eatonville School Board Pos. 5

Auburn School Board Pos. 3

Auburn School Board Pos. 5

White River School Board Pos. 1

White River School Board Pos. 3

White River School Board Pos. 4

Fife School Board Pos. 3

Fife School Board Pos. 4

Fife School Board Pos. 5

Fire departments commissions

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue Pos. 2

East Pierce Fire Pos. 2

East Pierce Fire Pos. 3

East Pierce Fire Pos. 5

East Pierce Fire Pos. 7

Fire Protection District No. 3 (University Place) Pos. 2

Fire Protection District No. 3 (University Place) Pos. 3

Fire Protection District No. 5 (Gig Harbor) Pos. 1

Fire Protection District No. 5 (Gig Harbor) Pos. 5

Fire Protection Distirct No. 10 (Fife) Pos. 1

Fire Protection District No. 13 (Browns Point) Pos. 2

Fire Protection District No. 16 (Riverside) Pos. 2

Fire Protection District No. 16 (Riverside) Pos. 4

Fire Protection District No. 17 (South Pierce Fire & Rescue) Pos. 2

Fire Protection District No. 18 (Orting) Pos. 2

Fire Protection District No. 21 (Graham Fire & Rescue) Pos. 3

Fire Protection District No. 21 (Graham Fire & Rescue) Pos. 4

Fire Protection District No. 27 (Anderson Island) Pos. 3

Parks commissions

Metropolitan Parks District of Tacoma Pos. 3

Anderson Island Parks & Recreation Pos. 3

Anderson Island Parks & Recreation Pos. 4

Key Peninsula Metropolitan Parks Pos. 2

Key Peninsula Metropolitan Parks Pos. 4

Peninsula Metropolitan Parks Pos. 2

Peninsula Metropolitan Parks Pos. 3

Josephine Peterson
Josephine Peterson covers Pierce County and Puyallup for The News Tribune and The Puyallup Herald. She previously worked at The News Journal in Delaware as the crime reporter and interned at The Washington Post.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service