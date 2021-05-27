This Lacey-based truck driver has been inducted into the Hall of Fame

Harbor Wholesale Foods operates a distribution center in northeast Lacey. Courtesy

Phil Aasen, a longtime truck driver for Harbor Wholesale Foods in Lacey, has been inducted into the 2021 class of the International Foodservice Distributors Association truck driver Hall of Fame, the association announced.

Aasen is among 71 drivers to be inducted this year, the largest class in IFDA’s history, according to a news release.

“These hard-working professional drivers are truly essential to our economy, national security, and way of life,” said Mark Allen, President and CEO of IFDA, in a statement.

There are more than 130,000 foodservice distribution drivers currently on the road, according to the IFDA. To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, the driver must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company, have no chargeable accidents and no moving violations in the last five years.

Aasen has worked for Harbor Wholesale for 28 years, according to the announcement.

—Rolf Boone