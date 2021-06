Local Opening of Heritage Distilling Company’s new Tumwater location christens the long awaited Craft District project. June 04, 2021 08:00 AM

Ahead of their Friday grand opening Heritage Distilling Company CEO and Co-Founder Justin Stiefel leads a June 2 tour of their new location which is part of the Tumwater Craft District, and also home to the SPSCC Craft Brewing & Distilling program.