Parent company of Heritage Bank to sell downtown Olympia property; housing planned

The parent company of Heritage Bank has agreed to sell a parking lot and three downtown buildings, including the corporate offices at 201 Fifth Ave. SW, for $5.35 million to a business called Lou Development LLC.

“Lou Development intends to develop some new residential buildings for the site,” Heritage announced in a news release on Wednesday.

The business is known for developing the nearby 123-4th Apartments, executive vice president and Chief Banking Officer Cindy Huntley said.

Although Heritage Financial will sell the downtown corporate offices, the company will stay put because it plans to lease about 14,000 square feet on the first- and second-floors for the downtown bank branch and other offices, Huntley said.

Heritage President and Chief Executive Jeff Deuel will continue to work out of those same offices, she said.

In addition to the 4-story corporate building, Heritage also owns a building on Water Street and a building at Water Street and Fifth Avenue, which was once home to a Dean Witter financial services office, she said.

Heritage decided it didn’t need the space, and rather than become landlords or developers, they decided to sell the property.

“We’re better bankers than developers,” she said.

After the sale, renovations will begin in August on the downtown branch, which will be given a modern, open floor plan, Huntley said. The design will be modeled on a design used for a Heritage Bank branch in Tacoma on Tacoma Mall Boulevard.