3 bodies found in Olympia area have been identified, Coroner says

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

Three bodies found in separate areas Friday and Saturday have been identified, the Thurston County Coroner said Sunday.

According to Gary Warnock:

▪ Ernest Gray, 57, of Stockton, California was found dead in his tent on Wheeler Avenue in Olympia about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

▪ Terry Scholz, 56, of Caldwell, Idaho, was found dead near the intersection of Lilly Road and Royal Street Southeast in Olympia about 1:40 p.m. Friday.

▪ Jolene Gentry-Longshore, 36, of Tahuya, Mason County, was found dead about 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the I-5 trail near Exit 109 in Lacey.

Olympia and Lacey police could not be reached Sunday.

Warnock said the deaths do not appear to be suspicious and that the bodies showed no signs of trauma. The man found on Wheeler Avenue has already had his autopsy, although the examination results are still pending, Warnock said.

Scholz and Gentry-Longshore are set to be examined on Monday, he said.