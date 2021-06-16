Tenino’s Quarry Pool remains closed, but city looks to host live entertainment there

Is the glass – or, in this instance, the pool – half empty or half full?

Depends on who you ask.

For swimmers who come out every summer to the Tenino Quarry Pool, the glass is half empty as, for a second consecutive year, the city-owned pool will be closed due to construction and continued COVID-19 health mandates.

But to thespians and art lovers, the glass this summer could be half full.

With the quarry’s kiddie pool drained, the city of Tenino is looking for ways to bring new recreational opportunities to the venue. Mayor Wayne Fournier said the city is getting in touch with local musical ensembles and theater groups to hold performances in the drained pool.

Nonprofit group Tenino Young-at-Heart Theatre, Fournier said, will host a summer performance of “Adventures of Frog and Toad,” based on the book series, and the city is in early talks with the Olympia Symphony Orchestra to possibly perform there.

These performances would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the mayor said. “We’re going to try to utilize the space while we have it to do some performances there, which is pretty exciting,” he said.

Back in the 1800s, the area where the drained pool is today was used as a working sandstone quarry. Quarrymen reportedly struck a freshwater spring that quickly filled the pit with water and, to this day, equipment still rests at the bottom of the 100-foot quarry.

This summer, the wall that divides the shallow children’s section and the deep quarry pool will get some much-needed attention.

“We’re putting out a bid for construction to renovate the kiddie pool in the quarry, probably in the next two weeks, so when we do reopen next year it will be newly renovated, new concrete, hopefully have some new water features,” Fournier said.

Pool operators also will be dropping the pool level by about 6 feet.

Annually, the pool costs about $40,000 to operate, mostly in maintenance and water costs, and the city attempts to break even on that through admission sales. During construction, the city will be looking at ways to bring more efficiencies to the kiddie pool, which cycles through hundreds of thousands of gallons of water throughout the summer.

The drained kiddie pool, Fournier said, opens up the opportunity to host community events. Recently, he reached out to Olympia Symphony Orchestra’s executive director Jennifer Hermann to float the idea of hosting a concert series there.

She’s touring the site and reporting to the symphony’s board.

“The idea of it is intriguing and exciting. I really hope we can make it work. This is an opportunity I’d love to grab because it won’t happen again in the near future,” Hermann said. She recounted Fournier’s call: “He said it’s something he’d been dreaming about for 10 years.”

The Olympia Symphony has hosted many outdoor concerts in the past, prior to the coronavirus, but nothing like this, Hermann said. They’ve also been interested in performing in more venues outside of Olympia.

But Hermann said she’ll be considering multiple variables prior to deciding, including the size of the space, how many people they could fit, the footprint of the actual stage, accessibility of installing a sound system, if they can follow COVID-19 health guidelines and the overall shading of the area.

“Whenever we’re outside, we always have an overhead shade. The brass and wind instruments aren’t quite as sensitive, but the wood instruments – the violin, viola, cello and bass – can get really damaged in direct sunlight,” she said.

There would be some hurdles, Hermann points out: They’d need community support and funding. Though the symphony has been hosting virtual concerts and performances during the pandemic, they’ve largely gone a year and half without ticket sales.

They’ll need to be able to pay their performers. Many of them throughout the school year have found work as substitutes for public school music teachers. The orchestra is also hosting its final virtual concert on June 27; the performance will be called “Together.”

Though the concert will be played outside, the orchestra also will need to practice indoors, which is still a major health challenge and risk.

“It’s not just about the final product, it’s the road to get there,” she said.