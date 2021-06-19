1 detained after stabbing in downtown Olympia Saturday morning

Stock photo Getty Images

A man in his 50s was stabbed in downtown Olympia Saturday morning, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital with multiple stab wounds; however, those injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Lt. Paul Lower said.

The suspect, a man of about 40, was detained by police for questioning but had not been arrested, he said.

About 7:30 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the downtown mitigation site, a city-sanctioned camp that serves the homeless community on Franklin Street, just north of the Intercity Transit Center.

Prior to the stabbing, an estimated 4-6 people were involved in a verbal argument, then two men began to fight. One of them produced a knife and stabbed the other man, Lower said.

Detectives continue to investigate, he said.