Seattle man dies, Lakewood woman OK after motorcycle vs. car crash in Lewis County

A Seattle man, 67, died at an area hospital Friday after troopers say he crashed his motorcycle into a car in Lewis County.

The driver of the car, a 27-year-old Lakewood woman, was not injured, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 3:45 p.m. Friday, the Seattle man was headed east on U.S. Route 12 in Lewis County, near Randle. The Lakewood woman was headed in the same direction.

Troopers say the woman slowed to take a left turn and the motorcycle crashed into her. He was hurt and taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he later died.

The man was identified as Joe A. Trudeau.

Troopers say he was not wearing a U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmet.