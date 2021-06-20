Olympia woman hurt in Grays Harbor County wreck

Troopers say a failure to yield triggered a three-car wreck in Grays Harbor County Saturday morning.

An Olympia woman, 37, was injured in the crash and taken to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma. A Cosmopolis man, 26, and a McCleary woman, 25, were not injured.

About 11 a.m. Saturday, the Cosmopolis man was stopped at Schouweiler Road and U.S. Route 12. The Olympia woman and McCleary woman, driving in separate vehicles, were headed west on Route 12 at Schouweiler.

Troopers say the Cosmopolis man pulled into traffic and crashed into the Olympia woman’s vehicle. The impact caused her vehicle to spin around and crash into the McCleary woman’s vehicle.