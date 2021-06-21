Hiker who died in Mount Rainier National Park after falling through snow bridge is ID’d

Mount Rainier is seen through the trees at Mount Rainier National Park, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Washington state. AP

A hiker who died in Mount Rainier National Park after falling through a snow bridge has been identified.

Jiahui Huang, 29, of Seattle, died June 15 in the Paradise area. His body was found the following day beneath 8 to 10 feet of snow at the bottom of a steep drainage.

Huang’s hiking companion called 911 about 4:20 p.m. to report Huang had broken through the snow.

Rangers responded and spotted him through a hole in the snow, about 60 feet below where Huang fell. The terrain was too hazardous to recover his body in the dark, so 16 rangers and volunteers returned the following afternoon.

Huang’s body was pulled from a trench at the base of a snow-covered waterfall that is fed by snowmelt.

Park officials warned that water flowing beneath snow is one of the greatest hazards this time of year and urged hikers to take the following precautions:

Do not hike alone. A companion may be able to call for help.

Check in with a visitor center for current information about hazards in the area where you will be hiking.

Stick to well-marked routes over the snow.

Avoid hiking in drainages where water is likely to be moving under the snow.

Look for holes or depressions in the snow and listen for the sound of rushing water.

When hiking in steep terrain, carry an ice ax or wear traction devices to prevent falls.

Carry the “10 Essentials,” including extra food, water, clothing and navigation aids.