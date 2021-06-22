Guess who’s coming to Olympia? Alt-rock band Wilco

Eclectic alt-rock outfit Wilco, which Rolling Stone’s Christian Hoard summed up as “America’s foremost rock impressionists,” will play Oct. 9 in Olympia. Courtesy

The center’s 983-seat theater is an unusually intimate venue for the Grammy-winning band, headed up by Jeff Tweedy, said Jill Barnes, executive director of The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, which announced the show on June 22.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” Barnes told the Olympian. “The band has two rescheduled shows in Seattle, and ours is a new show. There was a small window of opportunity. It was a little bit of good luck for us that we were able to pick up the show.”

Wilco is touring in August with local favorite Sleater-Kinney, but the homegrown riot grrls won’t be on the bill in Olympia. The summer tour (https://wilcoworld.net/shows/), rescheduled from the ill-fated summer of 2020, kicks off Aug. 5 in Spokane.

The band, founded in 1994 by Tweedy and other members of Uncle Tupelo after the departure of singer Jay Farrar, initially stuck with Tupelo’s alt-country vibe, but has since become more experimental and included elements of classic pop.

Rolling Stone’s Christian Hoard described the band — whose 2004 “A Ghost Is Born” got the Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album — as “America’s foremost rock impressionists.”

Wilco is touring in support of 2019’s “Ode to Joy,” which Rolling Stone’s Will Hermes (https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-album-reviews/wilcos-provisionally-anti-depressant-ode-to-joy-893843/) called the group’s best in years, summing it up as “simple, straightforward songs, most with acoustic guitar at the core, other melodic tendrils and rhythms and harmonic drones curling up like ivy, a long-running conversation being picked up, slow but sure.”

“It’s layered, interesting music,” Barnes said. “I can’t wait to see them play live in our theater.”

Tickets for the show go on sale to the public on Friday, June 25; Friends of the Washington Center can get tickets beginning at noon Wednesday, June 23.

Barnes expects tickets to sell quickly.

The center has several rescheduled shows already on sale for the fall and will be announcing more new ones in the coming weeks.