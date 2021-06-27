Driver crashes into power pole, injuring himself and 3 others in south Pierce County

A 33-year-old Spanaway man is facing a slew of possible charges after allegedly driving under the influence when he crashed into a power pole Saturday afternoon near McKenna, injuring himself and three others, according to Washington State Patrol.

Also injured in the crash: two girls, ages 8 and 4, from Roy, and a 30-year-old Buckley woman.

About 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the four were headed west on state Route 702, near McKenna. Troopers say the vehicle drove off the road and crashed into a power pole at milepost five.

All four were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.

In addition to DUI, the driver is also accused of hit and run, troopers say. It was not immediately clear if the man struck another vehicle or tried to leave the scene after hitting the power pole.

Other possible charges: violation of a no-contact order, vehicular assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.