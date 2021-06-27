Lakewood shooting victim has died; American Lake Park still closed, police say

American Lake is seen in a 2014 file photo. Staff file, 2014

A man in his 20s from Steilacoom has died after he was shot early Saturday evening at American Lake Park in Lakewood, the police chief said Sunday.

The shooting suspect, also thought to be in his 20s, is in custody, Mike Zaro said.

About 7 p.m. Saturday, Zaro said the shooting suspect was acting erratically, making harassing comments as if he was trying to pick a fight with someone.

The victim took offense, which led to a “fairly minor dispute that escalated quickly,” Zaro said. The suspect fired multiple shots at close range, he said. Details about the suspect were not immediately available.

The victim later died at Madigan Army Medical Center. The two did not know each other, he said.

Zaro said the park was extremely busy on Saturday.

“The park is closed for the foreseeable future,” he said. “Until we come up with a better plan to manage the park we are going to keep it closed.”