Local history reawakens with Lacey Museum's July 1 reopening as statewide COVID closure ends July 14, 2021 10:22 AM

Having reopened on July 1 after their COVID shutdown Lacey Museum Curator Erin Quinn Valcho previews their current exhibits, including, “who ARE we? Washington's Kaleidescope”, a new addition that chronicles the diverse make-up of Washingtonians.