Lacey police use taser on man after attempted burglary

Lacey police used a taser on a man after he broke into an apartment in Cedar Park on 14th Avenue Southeast.

On Monday evening, Lacey police responded to a burglary at the apartment complex. The report said a man had gone into another tenant’s apartment without their consent.

When officers arrived, they contacted the man and tried to get him to leave the apartment so they could investigate. The man was uncooperative and when police tried to detain him, Lacey Police Sgt. Shannon Barnes said he began yelling and kicking officers, hitting one in the chest.

Officers then used a taser on the man and took him into custody. Barnes said he continued to be combative, so officer put him in “the wrap,” which she describes as a blanket with belts that restricts movement.

The man was then taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital where he was involuntarily committed and given a mental health assessment.

The man has had run ins with officers in the past, police said, and would normally be dealt with by a Designated Crisis Responder (DCR) who can perform mental health evaluations. However, Lacey’s DCR did not join the call that day.

Barnes said officers were responding to a burglary, not a mental health crisis, so they did not send the DCR. “It didn’t start as a mental health call, but it ended as a mental health call,” she said.

Typically, officers will contact the DCR after they have arrived at a scene or the DCR will contact police to help with a particular person. “Neither one of those were occurring yesterday. This was just a call for service … because this person had gone into their apartment uninvited,” Barnes said