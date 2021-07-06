Shelton murder suspect is now in custody after being found in Lacey, police say

Kyle A. Baker Courtesy

Kyle A. Baker, accused of killing a man in Shelton last month, was taken into custody by Lacey police early Tuesday and turned over to Shelton police, the department announced.

Baker, 24, was booked on suspicion of first-and second-degree murder in the death of John L. Farmer, 22, who was found in downtown Shelton near Kneeland Park on June 24.

Q13 Fox News reported that Baker had allegedly killed the man with a machete.

Lacey police received a tip that Baker was staying in an area homeless camp, according to a news release. Officers checked the area and finally found Baker walking nearby in the 600 block of Sleater-Kinney Road Southeast.

Officers took Baker into custody without incident about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was later turned over to Shelton police.