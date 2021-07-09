Section of Lacey street will close for months, and other roads will get ‘slurry seal’

A section of a northeast Lacey street will be closed for months, the city announced.

Construction of a gravity sewer line will close 31st Avenue Northeast, between Hogum Bay Road and Wylie Lane, from Monday, July 12 through mid-October. A detour route will be posted.

Then on Tuesday, July 13, a slurry seal project will begin in the following neighborhoods in south Lacey: Emerald Heights, Lake Hills, Sunset View Estates, Thornbury Meadows, Pattison Park, Lakepointe, Echo Glen and Sterling Pointe.

Slurry seal is an asphalt and aggregate mix that helps protect existing road asphalt.

Portions of the neighborhood roads will be closed for a period of time, although there will be alternate routes to enter and exit the areas, according to the city.

The project will take about 10 days to complete.

During the slurry application, roads will be closed for one day, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. “No Parking” signs will be placed on the street 48 hours prior to starting work. The city warns that attempting to drive on the slurry before it has cured may cause damage to vehicles and the road.

For more information, call design engineer Justin Knox at 360-438-2628, or project inspector David Weissenfluh at 360-701-9015.