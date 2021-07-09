Twenty-five firefighters contain Friday blaze in this south Thurston neighborhood

Twenty-five firefighters responded to a structure fire in a residential neighborhood in Grand Mound on Friday.

The West Thurston Fire Authority responded to the 5900 block of 187th Lane Southwest at 12:18 p.m. and had the blaze under control just 15 minutes later, said Operations Chief Robert Scott. No one was hurt due to the fire, he said.

Scott said multiple other fire departments helped contain the fire in a detached garage. He said there was a camper trailer, a car and dry brush near the building that could have been threatened.

“There was definitely potential there that if we had not knocked out the fire, it would have spread to other properties,” Scott said. “The fire crews did an exceptional job limiting the fire.”

Crews contained the fire to a room in the garage, but the entire structure suffered extensive heat and smoke damage, he said.

Scott said crews were still investigating the cause of the fire as of 3 p.m. Friday