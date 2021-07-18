Coast Guard, others search Budd Inlet for person who entered West Bay

A Coast Guard helicopter can be seen looking for someone in West Bay Sunday afternoon. Courtesy

A number of emergency responders, including the Coast Guard, were searching West Bay Sunday afternoon for a person in distress in the water.

The Olympia Fire Department, Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and Harbor Patrol also were reportedly involved in the search.

There was a report of man in the water about 12:40 p.m., a Thurston County dispatch supervisor said.

The Coast Guard said via social media that the person entered the water from a sailboat in the area.

